Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s current trading price is -97.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.54 and $90.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.17 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.82 million over the last three months.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) stock is currently valued at $2.10. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.45 after opening at $1.86. The stock briefly dropped to $1.75 before ultimately closing at $1.86.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -72.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.43M and boasts a workforce of 77 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.6600, with a change in price of -7.53. Similarly, Edible Garden AG Incorporated recorded 539,335 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -78.19%.

EDBL Stock Stochastic Average

Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 15.56%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.22%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.99% and 9.96%, respectively.

EDBL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -66.67%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -88.25%. The price of EDBL decreased -43.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.30%.