EC Stock Update: Ecopetrol S.A.’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) currently has a stock price of $11.23. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $11.33 after opening at $11.28. The lowest recorded price for the day was $11.0998 before it closed at $11.39.

Ecopetrol S.A.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $16.97 on 04/21/22, and the lowest price during that time was $8.59, recorded on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of EC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Ecopetrol S.A.’s current trading price is -33.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $8.59 and $16.97. Shares of the company, which operates in the Energy sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.13 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.14 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.80B and boasts a workforce of 9150 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.59, with a change in price of +0.98. Similarly, Ecopetrol S.A. recorded 2,408,237 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.56%.

EC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EC stands at 1.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.02.

EC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Ecopetrol S.A. over the last 50 days is presently at 75.15%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 75.15%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.86% and 87.88%, respectively.

EC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.26%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.47%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EC has fallen by 14.13%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.85%.