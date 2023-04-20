CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CNH Industrial N.V.’s current trading price is -18.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.11%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.60 and $17.98. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.33 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.02 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is $14.64. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $14.71 after an opening price of $14.68. The stock briefly fell to $14.52 before ending the session at $14.77.

CNH Industrial N.V. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $17.98 on 02/01/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $10.60 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.80B and boasts a workforce of 40070 employees.

CNH Industrial N.V.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating CNH Industrial N.V. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.96, with a change in price of -1.02. Similarly, CNH Industrial N.V. recorded 4,556,429 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNHI stands at 3.31. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.31.

CNHI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CNH Industrial N.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 29.07%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 59.47% and 58.65% respectively.

CNHI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -8.84% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 18.93%. The price of CNHI fallen by 3.68% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.60%.