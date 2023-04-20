Charting the Course: Super Micro Computer Inc.’s SMCI Stock Prospects

Currently, the stock price of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is $109.82. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $116.59 after opening at $113.50. The stock touched a low of $109.58 before closing at $115.88.

The stock market performance of Super Micro Computer Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $119.24 on 04/18/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $37.01, recorded on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of SMCI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s current trading price is -7.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 196.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $37.01 and $119.24. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.53 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.52 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.84B and boasts a workforce of 4607 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 91.27, with a change in price of +22.10. Similarly, Super Micro Computer Inc. recorded 1,478,769 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.19%.

SMCI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMCI stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

SMCI Stock Stochastic Average

Super Micro Computer Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 76.00%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.61%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.32% and 68.01%, respectively.

SMCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 33.76%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 95.69%. The price of SMCI fallen by 11.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.58%.