Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -26.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 134.68%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $38.31 and $122.24. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.6 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.89 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is currently priced at $89.90. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $89.60 after opening at $87.03. The day’s lowest price was $84.29 before the stock closed at $89.49.

Celsius Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $122.24 on 12/13/22 and a low of $38.31 for the same time frame on 05/10/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.90B and boasts a workforce of 378 employees.

Celsius Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Celsius Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 97.58, with a change in price of -13.70. Similarly, Celsius Holdings Inc. recorded 888,759 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CELH stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CELH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Celsius Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 49.04%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 59.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.61% and 42.58%, respectively.

CELH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -13.59% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CELH has fallen by 0.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.91%.