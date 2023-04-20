Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Caterpillar Inc.’s current trading price is -15.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $160.60 and $266.04. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.08 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.35 million observed over the last three months.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) current stock price is $224.65. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $225.15 after opening at $224.80. The stock’s lowest point was $222.41 before it closed at $225.20.

Caterpillar Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $266.04 on 01/27/23, and the lowest price during that time was $160.60, recorded on 09/27/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 114.96B and boasts a workforce of 109100 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Caterpillar Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Caterpillar Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 237.48, with a change in price of -12.61. Similarly, Caterpillar Inc. recorded 3,178,892 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.31%.

How CAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAT stands at 2.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.62.

CAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Caterpillar Inc. over the last 50 days is at 33.60%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 63.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 64.59% and 62.15%, respectively.

CAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -6.22%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 24.25%. The price of CAT increased 1.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.88%.