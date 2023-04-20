Canadian Natural Resources Limited Inc. (CNQ) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 8.03% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 12.78%. The price of CNQ fallen by 13.38% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.34%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has a current stock price of $59.99. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $60.89 after opening at $60.21. The stock’s low for the day was $60.21, and it eventually closed at $60.86.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $69.14 on 04/21/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $43.67 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of CNQ Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s current trading price is -13.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.39%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $43.67 and $69.14. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.56 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.1 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 66.25B and boasts a workforce of 10035 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Canadian Natural Resources Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.95, with a change in price of +0.26. Similarly, Canadian Natural Resources Limited recorded 2,287,959 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.43%.

CNQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNQ stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

CNQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Limited over the last 50 days is at 84.34%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 82.72%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.77% and 90.00%, respectively.