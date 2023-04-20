Can Oak Street Health Inc. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has a current stock price of $38.90. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $38.92 after opening at $38.90. The stock’s low for the day was $38.87, and it eventually closed at $38.89.

Oak Street Health Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $38.92 on 04/19/23, with the lowest value being $13.29 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of OSH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Oak Street Health Inc.’s current trading price is -0.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 192.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $13.29 and $38.92. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.48 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.36 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.50B and boasts a workforce of 5500 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Oak Street Health Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Oak Street Health Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.33, with a change in price of +19.68. Similarly, Oak Street Health Inc. recorded 4,853,904 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +102.39%.

OSH Stock Stochastic Average

Oak Street Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.57%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.47%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 99.29% and 99.29%, respectively.

OSH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 80.85% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 96.66%. The price of OSH fallen by 8.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.13%.