BYSI’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $0.54 to $3.45 – What’s Next for Investors?

The stock of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) is currently priced at $1.08. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.38 after opening at $1.38. The day’s lowest price was $0.9411 before the stock closed at $1.36.

BeyondSpring Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.45 on 02/07/23 and the lowest value was $0.54 on 12/07/22.

52-week price history of BYSI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. BeyondSpring Inc.’s current trading price is -68.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.54 to $3.45. In the Healthcare sector, the BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.6 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.24 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.10M and boasts a workforce of 103 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for BeyondSpring Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating BeyondSpring Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6413, with a change in price of +0.48. Similarly, BeyondSpring Inc. recorded 712,171 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +79.34%.

Examining BYSI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BYSI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BYSI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for BeyondSpring Inc. over the last 50 days is 6.32%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 30.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.25% and 85.70%, respectively.

BYSI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -42.55% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 30.12%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BYSI has leaped by -6.90%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.26%.