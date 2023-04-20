Behind Muscle Maker Inc.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has a stock price of $1.26. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.30 after an opening price of $1.20. The day’s lowest price was $1.13, and it closed at $1.34.

Muscle Maker Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.52 on 03/03/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.30 on 11/15/22.

52-week price history of GRIL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Muscle Maker Inc.’s current trading price is -17.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 320.00%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.30 and $1.52. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.79 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.33 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.25M and boasts a workforce of 380 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0324, with a change in price of +0.91. Similarly, Muscle Maker Inc. recorded 483,652 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +260.00%.

Examining GRIL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRIL stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

GRIL Stock Stochastic Average

Muscle Maker Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 55.65%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 63.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.66% and 81.90%, respectively.

GRIL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 38.46%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 223.08%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GRIL has leaped by -2.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.79%.