Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Banco Macro S.A.’s current trading price is -20.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 90.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.61 and $23.15. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.52 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.21 million observed over the last three months.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) currently has a stock price of $18.29. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $19.86 after opening at $19.86. The lowest recorded price for the day was $18.13 before it closed at $19.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Banco Macro S.A.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $23.15 on 01/18/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.61 on 07/21/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.12B and boasts a workforce of 8728 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Banco Macro S.A.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Banco Macro S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.31, with a change in price of +5.26. Similarly, Banco Macro S.A. recorded 240,370 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.37%.

How BMA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BMA stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

BMA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Banco Macro S.A. over the past 50 days is 33.79%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 31.63%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 63.75% and 80.17%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BMA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 11.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 26.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BMA has fallen by 8.93%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.45%.