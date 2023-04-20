Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Augmedix Inc.’s current trading price is -9.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 182.18%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.01 and $3.15. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 35.82 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 70320.0 observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) is $2.85. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.84 after opening at $1.76. The stock touched a low of $1.7501 before closing at $1.80.

Augmedix Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.15 on 04/20/23, and the lowest price during that time was $1.01, recorded on 12/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 71.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 63.20M and boasts a workforce of 706 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5482, with a change in price of +1.75. Similarly, Augmedix Inc. recorded 441,528 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +145.83%.

How AUGX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AUGX stands at 2.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.03.

AUGX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Augmedix Inc. over the past 50 days is 77.03%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.03%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 79.48% and 81.07%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AUGX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 82.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 141.53%. The price of AUGX fallen by 85.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 72.73%.