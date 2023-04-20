AppLovin Corporation (APP) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. AppLovin Corporation’s current trading price is -66.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.14 and $50.47 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.26 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.94 million over the last three months.

The stock price for AppLovin Corporation (APP) currently stands at $16.77. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $17.08 after starting at $16.33. The stock’s lowest price was $16.27 before closing at $16.60.

AppLovin Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $50.47 on 04/20/22 and a low of $9.14 for the same time frame on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

AppLovin Corporation (APP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 56.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.27B and boasts a workforce of 1675 employees.

AppLovin Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating AppLovin Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.01, with a change in price of +2.81. Similarly, AppLovin Corporation recorded 3,170,358 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.13%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APP stands at 1.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.68.

APP Stock Stochastic Average

AppLovin Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 89.28%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.87%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.76% and 88.96%, respectively.

APP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 59.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.06%. The price of APP fallen by 23.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.77%.