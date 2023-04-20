Home  »  Stock   »  An In-Depth Look at RXO Inc. Inc. (RXO) Price Perf...

An In-Depth Look at RXO Inc. Inc. (RXO) Price Performance During Market Crashes

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 7.56%. The price of RXO leaped by -3.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.90%.

The stock price for RXO Inc. (RXO) currently stands at $18.50. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $18.775 after starting at $18.55. The stock’s lowest price was $18.35 before closing at $18.64.

52-week price history of RXO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. RXO Inc.’s current trading price is -27.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$14.75 and $25.50. The RXO Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 2.43 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.99 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

RXO Inc. (RXO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.16B and boasts a workforce of 6248 employees.

RXO Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating RXO Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.70, with a change in price of +0.17. Similarly, RXO Inc. recorded 1,318,187 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.93%.

RXO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RXO stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

RXO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, RXO Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 11.08%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 23.56%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 28.62% and 32.10%, respectively.

