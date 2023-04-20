An In-Depth Look at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Inc. (KNX) Price Performance During Market Crashes

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 8.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 14.22%. The price of KNX fallen by 7.01% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.41%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has a current stock price of $56.80. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $56.84 after opening at $55.46. The stock’s low for the day was $55.3875, and it eventually closed at $55.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $64.35 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value being $42.50 on 05/18/22.

52-week price history of KNX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -11.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.65%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $42.50 and $64.35. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.24 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.94 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.99B and boasts a workforce of 28100 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.25, with a change in price of +3.20. Similarly, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. recorded 1,867,764 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.97%.

KNX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KNX stands at 0.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

KNX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 49.45%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 68.63%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.75% and 54.31%, respectively.