Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -0.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 185.86%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.73 and $16.52 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.68 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.91 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) currently stands at $16.38. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $16.39 after starting at $15.62. The stock’s lowest price was $15.58 before closing at $15.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $16.52 on 04/11/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $5.73 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.85B and boasts a workforce of 705 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.39, with a change in price of +6.90. Similarly, Alphatec Holdings Inc. recorded 929,327 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +72.78%.

ATEC Stock Stochastic Average

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 96.27%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.23% and 44.30%, respectively.

ATEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 32.63%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 73.52%. The price of ATEC fallen by 6.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.02%.