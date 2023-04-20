Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s current trading price is -18.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.41%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $18.28 and $25.53. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.61 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.26 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) currently stands at $20.91. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $20.98 after starting at $20.79. The stock’s lowest price was $20.74 before closing at $20.75.

In terms of market performance, Albertsons Companies Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $25.53 on 04/21/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $18.28 on 03/20/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.73B and boasts a workforce of 290000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.75, with a change in price of +0.36. Similarly, Albertsons Companies Inc. recorded 3,497,423 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.75%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACI stands at 11.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 8.66.

ACI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Albertsons Companies Inc. over the last 50 days is 73.14%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 81.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.89% and 74.64%, respectively.

ACI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.82%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 5.36%. The price of ACI fallen by 8.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.31%.