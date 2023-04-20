Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s current trading price is -73.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 191.11%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.22 and $2.46. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 21.92 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.95 million over the last 3 months.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) stock is currently valued at $0.65. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.4299 after opening at $0.41. The stock briefly dropped to $0.397 before ultimately closing at $0.42.

In terms of market performance, Aethlon Medical Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.46 on 08/03/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.22 on 12/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 36.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.13M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4299, with a change in price of +0.17. Similarly, Aethlon Medical Inc. recorded 888,565 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEMD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AEMD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 69.34%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.64%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 72.40% and 66.66% respectively.

AEMD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 137.84%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 10.81%. The price of AEMD increased 70.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 72.55%.