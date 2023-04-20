A Closer Look at Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Stock Gains

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) current stock price is $0.17. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.1744 after opening at $0.161. The stock’s lowest point was $0.1579 before it closed at $0.16.

The stock market performance of Evelo Biosciences Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $3.29 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.15, recorded on 04/11/23.

52-week price history of EVLO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -94.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.15 and $3.29. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.85 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.53M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9748, with a change in price of -1.81. Similarly, Evelo Biosciences Inc. recorded 228,621 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -91.19%.

EVLO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Evelo Biosciences Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 2.87%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.27%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.24% and 10.30%, respectively.

EVLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -89.17%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -92.11%. The price of EVLO decreased -30.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.46%.