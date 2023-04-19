Virax Biolabs Group Limited Inc. (VRAX) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -16.58% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -63.96%. The price of VRAX leaped by -11.56% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.91%.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has a current stock price of $0.61. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.6221 after opening at $0.61. The stock’s low for the day was $0.58, and it eventually closed at $0.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of VRAX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s current trading price is -97.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.54 and $29.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 13.75 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.39 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.43M and boasts a workforce of 5 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8202, with a change in price of -0.65. Similarly, Virax Biolabs Group Limited recorded 1,217,835 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.90%.

VRAX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Virax Biolabs Group Limited over the last 50 days is at 4.43%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 15.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.47% and 24.98%, respectively.