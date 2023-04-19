Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Vertex Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -56.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.94%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.42 and $18.10. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.81 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.0 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) currently stands at $7.91. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.34 after starting at $8.32. The stock’s lowest price was $8.025 before closing at $8.24.

In terms of market performance, Vertex Energy Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $18.10 on 06/07/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.42 on 12/20/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 634.32M and boasts a workforce of 497 employees.

Vertex Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Vertex Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.72, with a change in price of -0.67. Similarly, Vertex Energy Inc. recorded 2,821,063 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.79%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VTNR stands at 1.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.31.

VTNR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Vertex Energy Inc. over the last 50 days is 21.77%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 2.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.60% and 21.66%, respectively.

VTNR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 27.58%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.67%. The price of VTNR fallen by 1.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.40%.