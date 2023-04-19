Under Armour Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is currently priced at $9.17. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.205 after opening at $9.16. The day’s lowest price was $9.00 before the stock closed at $9.05.

Under Armour Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $17.00 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $6.38 on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of UAA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Under Armour Inc.’s current trading price is -46.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $6.38 to $17.00. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Under Armour Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 5.06 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.7.52 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.86B and boasts a workforce of 7100 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Under Armour Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Under Armour Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.11, with a change in price of +0.10. Similarly, Under Armour Inc. recorded 7,495,067 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.10%.

Examining UAA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UAA stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

UAA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Under Armour Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 26.39%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.57%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 57.21% and 62.81% respectively.

UAA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.74% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 31.56%. Over the past 30 days, the price of UAA has fallen by 6.26%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.22%.