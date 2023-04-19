Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s current trading price is -16.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 190.33%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.12 and $7.34. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.2 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.23 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) is currently priced at $6.16. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $6.17 after opening at $6.15. The day’s lowest price was $6.14 before the stock closed at $6.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Trean Insurance Group Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $7.34 on 06/06/22 and the lowest value was $2.12 on 11/18/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 315.64M and boasts a workforce of 344 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.56, with a change in price of +3.52. Similarly, Trean Insurance Group Inc. recorded 354,181 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +133.14%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TIG stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

TIG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 90.00%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 87.96% and 85.94% respectively.

TIG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.58% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 71.93%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TIG has fallen by 1.07%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.08%.