Toast Inc. Inc. (TOST) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.61%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 3.42%. The price of TOST increased 2.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.57%.

Toast Inc. (TOST) stock is currently valued at $17.56. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $18.03 after opening at $18.01. The stock briefly dropped to $17.24 before ultimately closing at $17.77.

Toast Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $26.03 on 02/15/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $11.91 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of TOST Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Toast Inc.’s current trading price is -32.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$11.91 and $26.03. The Toast Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 3.36 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 6.74 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Toast Inc. (TOST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.46B and boasts a workforce of 4500 employees.

Toast Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Toast Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.04, with a change in price of -0.66. Similarly, Toast Inc. recorded 5,919,166 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.62%.

TOST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TOST stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TOST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Toast Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 17.44%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 71.03%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.94% and 77.98%, respectively.