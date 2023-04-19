TLSA Stock Update: Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s Banking’s Market Struggles and Potential Opportunities

The stock price for Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) currently stands at $1.29. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.35 after starting at $1.28. The stock’s lowest price was $1.20 before closing at $1.19.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $1.20 on 04/18/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.50 on 02/27/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of TLSA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s current trading price is 7.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 157.74%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.50 and $1.20. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.21 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 92940.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 104.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 133.22M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6842, with a change in price of +0.67. Similarly, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd recorded 89,279 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +107.20%.

Examining TLSA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TLSA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TLSA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 92.94%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.04%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.69% and 89.12%, respectively.

TLSA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 115.54%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 75.30%. The price of TLSA fallen by 91.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.47%.