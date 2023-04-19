The Significance of Moving Averages in Amesite Inc. Inc. (AMST) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 80.85% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 50.22%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMST has fallen by 57.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.25%.

The stock of Amesite Inc. (AMST) is currently priced at $3.80. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.6375 after opening at $4.42. The day’s lowest price was $3.75 before the stock closed at $4.42.

Amesite Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $12.60 on 08/25/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.56 on 01/23/23.

52-week price history of AMST Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Amesite Inc.’s current trading price is -69.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 143.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.56 and $12.60. The Amesite Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 0.63 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Amesite Inc. (AMST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.65M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.24, with a change in price of +1.28. Similarly, Amesite Inc. recorded 411,393 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +50.79%.

AMST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMST stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMST Stock Stochastic Average

Amesite Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 21.49%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.66% and 70.07%, respectively.