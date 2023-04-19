The Future of Applied Digital Corporation: Analyzing APLD

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) stock is currently valued at $3.53. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $3.795 after opening at $3.76. The stock briefly dropped to $3.495 before ultimately closing at $3.73.

In terms of market performance, Applied Digital Corporation had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.00 on 06/02/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.85 on 07/13/22.

52-week price history of APLD Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Applied Digital Corporation’s current trading price is -29.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 315.29%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.85 and $5.00. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.77 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.93 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 56.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 335.53M and boasts a workforce of 55 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.36, with a change in price of +1.39. Similarly, Applied Digital Corporation recorded 871,921 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +64.95%.

Examining APLD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APLD stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

APLD Stock Stochastic Average

Applied Digital Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 87.10%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.32%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.78% and 93.04%, respectively.

APLD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 91.85%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 82.90%. The price of APLD increased 76.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.50%.