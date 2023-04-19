The CYN Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Cyngn Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) stock is currently valued at $1.41. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.43 after opening at $1.32. The stock briefly dropped to $1.31 before ultimately closing at $1.25.

Cyngn Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $6.25 on 05/02/22 and a low of $0.58 for the same time frame on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of CYN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Cyngn Inc.’s current trading price is -77.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 142.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.58 to $6.25. In the Technology sector, the Cyngn Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.55 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.26 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 85.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 48.04M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9365, with a change in price of +0.60. Similarly, Cyngn Inc. recorded 196,469 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +74.07%.

Examining CYN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CYN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CYN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cyngn Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.55%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.94%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 57.60% and 41.05% respectively.

CYN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 109.32%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 59.32%. The price of CYN increased 19.49% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.49%.