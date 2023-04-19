SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 82.79M Market Cap

The stock of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) is currently priced at $2.43. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.68 after opening at $2.10. The day’s lowest price was $2.0101 before the stock closed at $2.16.

52-week price history of SMX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -87.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 233.56%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.73 and $18.89. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.05 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.98 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 82.79M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Examining SMX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SMX Stock Stochastic Average

SMX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -76.10% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -75.77%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SMX has fallen by 58.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 66.78%.