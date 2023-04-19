SL Green Realty Corp. Inc. (SLG) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -24.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -36.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SLG has fallen by 5.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.30%.

The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is currently priced at $25.31. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $24.54 after opening at $24.47. The day’s lowest price was $23.75 before the stock closed at $24.50.

SL Green Realty Corp. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $76.74 on 04/21/22 and the lowest value was $19.06 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of SLG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. SL Green Realty Corp.’s current trading price is -67.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$19.06 and $76.74. The SL Green Realty Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 1.16 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.05 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.60B and boasts a workforce of 1137 employees.

SL Green Realty Corp.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating SL Green Realty Corp. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.26, with a change in price of -15.84. Similarly, SL Green Realty Corp. recorded 2,386,549 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.55%.

SLG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLG stands at 1.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.29.

SLG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, SL Green Realty Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.16%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.57%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.85% and 76.17%, respectively.