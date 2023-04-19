Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -75.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.35 and $6.42 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.58 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.9 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) currently stands at $1.59. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.77 after starting at $1.76. The stock’s lowest price was $1.51 before closing at $1.74.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $6.42 on 08/15/22 and a low of $1.35 for the same time frame on 04/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -55.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 266.25M and boasts a workforce of 478 employees.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8489, with a change in price of -2.01. Similarly, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,725,227 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -55.83%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SGMO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SGMO Stock Stochastic Average

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 10.87%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.55% and 38.09%, respectively.

SGMO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -49.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -65.66%. The price of SGMO leaped by -20.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.90%.