Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Rigetti Computing Inc.’s current trading price is -94.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.02%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.46 and $9.52 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.86 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.49 million over the last three months.

The stock of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) is currently priced at $0.56. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.5683 after opening at $0.52. The day’s lowest price was $0.503 before the stock closed at $0.49.

The market performance of Rigetti Computing Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.52 on 05/23/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.46 on 03/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.86M and boasts a workforce of 160 employees.

Rigetti Computing Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Rigetti Computing Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8381, with a change in price of -0.83. Similarly, Rigetti Computing Inc. recorded 1,316,641 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.93%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RGTI stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

RGTI Stock Stochastic Average

Rigetti Computing Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 8.56%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 32.22%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.65% and 16.13%, respectively.

RGTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -23.61% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -65.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RGTI has fallen by 11.56%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.24%.