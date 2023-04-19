Remark Holdings Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) currently stands at $1.23. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.4243 after starting at $1.34. The stock’s lowest price was $1.16 before closing at $1.45.

Remark Holdings Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.80 on 05/03/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.87 on 03/21/23.

52-week price history of MARK Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Remark Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -81.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.87 to $6.80. In the Technology sector, the Remark Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.68 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.29 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.45M and boasts a workforce of 74 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4996, with a change in price of -1.51. Similarly, Remark Holdings Inc. recorded 898,525 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -55.11%.

MARK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Remark Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 18.75%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 52.17%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.46% and 67.15%, respectively.

MARK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 11.82%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -57.48%. The price of MARK fallen by 17.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.03%.