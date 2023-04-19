Quipt Home Medical Corp.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) current stock price is $6.12. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $6.18 after opening at $6.05. The stock’s lowest point was $5.835 before it closed at $6.92.

Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $7.26 on 04/04/23, and the lowest price during that time was $3.89, recorded on 10/14/22.

52-week price history of QIPT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s current trading price is -15.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.89 and $7.26. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.77 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.11 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 292.47M and boasts a workforce of 800 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Quipt Home Medical Corp.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Quipt Home Medical Corp. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.79, with a change in price of +1.73. Similarly, Quipt Home Medical Corp. recorded 97,942 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.41%.

QIPT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QIPT stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

QIPT Stock Stochastic Average

Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 20.00%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 20.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.06% and 59.15%, respectively.

QIPT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 29.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 55.73%. The price of QIPT decreased -5.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.13%.