PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -48.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.48%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.44 and $10.95. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.97 million over the last 3 months.

At present, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has a stock price of $5.66. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.14 after an opening price of $6.12. The day’s lowest price was $5.535, and it closed at $6.10.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.95 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $4.44 on 03/09/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 961.29M and boasts a workforce of 177 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.76, with a change in price of -0.43. Similarly, PureCycle Technologies Inc. recorded 1,660,617 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PCT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

PCT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for PureCycle Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is 29.65%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 7.56%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.82% and 37.82%, respectively.

PCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -16.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.20%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PCT has leaped by -9.29%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.29%.