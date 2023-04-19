Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s current trading price is -65.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.17%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.68 and $2.65. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.35 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.63 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has a stock price of $0.91. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.9475 after an opening price of $0.84. The day’s lowest price was $0.832, and it closed at $0.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Precision BioSciences Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.65 on 04/19/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.68 on 03/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 104.58M and boasts a workforce of 198 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0940, with a change in price of -0.57. Similarly, Precision BioSciences Inc. recorded 627,861 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DTIL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

DTIL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 37.25%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.20%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 73.15% and 68.09% respectively.

DTIL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -23.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -31.71%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DTIL has fallen by 4.39%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.92%.