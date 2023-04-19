PM’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 0.12% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.12%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 18.85%. The price of PM fallen by 6.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.73%.

The stock price for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) currently stands at $101.33. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $101.34 after starting at $99.85. The stock’s lowest price was $99.75 before closing at $99.94.

Philip Morris International Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $109.81 on 05/25/22 and the lowest value was $82.85 on 09/30/22.

52-week price history of PM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Philip Morris International Inc.’s current trading price is -7.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.31%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $82.85 and $109.81. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 3.07 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.52 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 157.71B and boasts a workforce of 79800 employees.

Philip Morris International Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Philip Morris International Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.94, with a change in price of +4.43. Similarly, Philip Morris International Inc. recorded 4,763,529 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.57%.

PM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Philip Morris International Inc. over the last 50 days is 82.06%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 99.91%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 97.76% and 96.27%, respectively.