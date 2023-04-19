Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s current trading price is -57.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.59 and $22.75 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.5 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.67 million over the last three months.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) stock is currently valued at $9.63. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $9.77 after opening at $9.68. The stock briefly dropped to $9.47 before ultimately closing at $9.63.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $22.75 on 04/19/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.59 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.87B and boasts a workforce of 29000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.12, with a change in price of +0.05. Similarly, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. recorded 2,597,862 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.52%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WOOF stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

WOOF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 49.51%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 72.73%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.66% and 66.75%, respectively.

WOOF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.40%. The price of WOOF decreased -1.83% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.22%.