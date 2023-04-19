Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -41.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.11%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.40 and $20.53. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.55 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.61 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) currently stands at $12.07. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $11.99 after starting at $11.87. The stock’s lowest price was $11.64 before closing at $11.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $20.53 on 05/31/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $10.40 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.53B and boasts a workforce of 6500 employees.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.87, with a change in price of -6.35. Similarly, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. recorded 3,076,913 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PTEN stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

PTEN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 27.08%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.66%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 64.14% and 64.32% respectively.

PTEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -28.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -11.34%. The price of PTEN fallen by 4.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.70%.