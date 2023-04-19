PARTS iD Inc. (ID) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. PARTS iD Inc.’s current trading price is -87.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.22%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.17 and $2.45. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 15.28 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 96860.0 over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of PARTS iD Inc. (ID) is $0.30. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.61 after opening at $0.22. The stock touched a low of $0.22 before closing at $0.23.

PARTS iD Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.45 on 08/12/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.17 on 04/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.70M and boasts a workforce of 108 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6609, with a change in price of -1.15. Similarly, PARTS iD Inc. recorded 220,681 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.30%.

ID Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for PARTS iD Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 19.38%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 29.27%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.75% and 39.05%, respectively.

ID Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -69.22%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -83.23%. The price of ID fallen by 52.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 42.90%.