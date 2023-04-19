ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s current trading price is -9.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.97%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $44.76 and $87.55. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.17 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.91 million over the last 3 months.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) stock is currently valued at $79.21. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $80.07 after opening at $79.23. The stock briefly dropped to $78.37 before ultimately closing at $78.41.

ON Semiconductor Corporation saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $87.55 on 02/09/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $44.76 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.04B and boasts a workforce of 31000 employees.

ON Semiconductor Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating ON Semiconductor Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 74.09, with a change in price of +8.06. Similarly, ON Semiconductor Corporation recorded 6,376,183 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.33%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ON stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

ON Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ON Semiconductor Corporation over the last 50 days is 46.37%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 60.13%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.54% and 46.26%, respectively.

ON Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 27.00%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 37.11%. The price of ON increased 1.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.58%.