Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Omnicom Group Inc.’s current trading price is -2.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $61.31 and $96.78 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.88 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.96 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is $94.80. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $96.78 after an opening price of $96.20. The stock briefly fell to $95.59 before ending the session at $96.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Omnicom Group Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $96.78 on 04/18/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $61.31 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.24B and boasts a workforce of 74200 employees.

Omnicom Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Omnicom Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 86.72, with a change in price of +16.85. Similarly, Omnicom Group Inc. recorded 1,779,547 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.57%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OMC stands at 1.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.71.

OMC Stock Stochastic Average

Omnicom Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.80%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 83.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.00% and 91.16%, respectively.

OMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 16.22% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 40.40%. The price of OMC fallen by 6.91% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.29%.