NTES’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 26.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.23%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NTES has fallen by 7.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.47%.

At present, NetEase Inc. (NTES) has a stock price of $91.97. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $94.33 after an opening price of $94.11. The day’s lowest price was $92.25, and it closed at $92.55.

NetEase Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $108.77 on 06/10/22 and a low of $53.09 for the same time frame on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of NTES Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. NetEase Inc.’s current trading price is -15.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$53.09 and $108.77. The NetEase Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 0.92 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.36 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

NetEase Inc. (NTES) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 60.53B and boasts a workforce of 32064 employees.

NetEase Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 33 analysts are rating NetEase Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.55, with a change in price of +26.16. Similarly, NetEase Inc. recorded 1,618,955 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.94%.

NTES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NTES stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

NTES Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, NetEase Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 81.64%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 67.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.39% and 82.43%, respectively.