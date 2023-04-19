NIKE Inc. (NKE) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. NIKE Inc.’s current trading price is -9.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.50%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $82.22 and $139.14 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.86 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 5.88 million over the last three months.

The stock of NIKE Inc. (NKE) is currently priced at $126.21. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $127.28 after opening at $127.23. The day’s lowest price was $125.015 before the stock closed at $126.19.

In terms of market performance, NIKE Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $139.14 on 04/21/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $82.22 on 10/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 194.72B and boasts a workforce of 79100 employees.

NIKE Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating NIKE Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 119.64, with a change in price of +22.38. Similarly, NIKE Inc. recorded 6,816,784 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NKE stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

NKE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, NIKE Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 88.98%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.97%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.09% and 87.99%, respectively.

NKE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 7.86% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 44.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NKE has fallen by 4.83%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.36%.