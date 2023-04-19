Home  »  Industry   »  New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc...

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current trading price is -14.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 328.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.29 and $46.63. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.22 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.05 million observed over the last three months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) current stock price is $39.82. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $39.64 after opening at $39.46. The stock’s lowest point was $38.85 before it closed at $39.18.

In terms of market performance, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $46.63 on 01/20/23, while the lowest value was $9.29 on 05/12/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.55B and boasts a workforce of 46653 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.13, with a change in price of +14.02. Similarly, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. recorded 2,306,682 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +53.76%.

How EDU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EDU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

EDU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. over the last 50 days is at 50.29%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 81.80%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.33% and 66.51%, respectively.

EDU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 14.36%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 71.42%. The price of EDU increased 13.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.88%.

