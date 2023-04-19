NeoGenomics Inc. Inc. (NEO) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 66.34% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 118.01%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NEO has leaped by -15.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.09%.

The stock of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is currently priced at $15.37. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $16.45 after opening at $16.42. The day’s lowest price was $15.2409 before the stock closed at $16.20.

NeoGenomics Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $19.51 on 03/16/23 and the lowest value was $6.00 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of NEO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. NeoGenomics Inc.’s current trading price is -21.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 156.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$6.00 and $19.51. The NeoGenomics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.11 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.19 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.98B and boasts a workforce of 2100 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.40, with a change in price of +5.12. Similarly, NeoGenomics Inc. recorded 1,132,622 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +49.95%.

NEO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEO stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

NEO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, NeoGenomics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 49.26%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.22%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.67% and 20.47%, respectively.