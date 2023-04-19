MREO: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 49.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 12.01%. The price of MREO increased 49.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.16%.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) current stock price is $1.12. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.13 after opening at $1.04. The stock’s lowest point was $1.00 before it closed at $1.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Mereo BioPharma Group plc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.85 on 06/21/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.30, recorded on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of MREO Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s current trading price is -39.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 272.09%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.30 and $1.85. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.47 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.93 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 139.98M and boasts a workforce of 36 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8535, with a change in price of +0.41. Similarly, Mereo BioPharma Group plc recorded 895,391 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +56.82%.

MREO Stock Stochastic Average

Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 76.87%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 97.74%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 96.63% and 93.41%, respectively.