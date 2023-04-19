Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Legend Biotech Corporation’s current trading price is 4.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $32.87 and $57.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.38 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.61 million over the last three months.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) stock is currently valued at $60.04. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $55.23 after opening at $55.00. The stock briefly dropped to $52.16 before ultimately closing at $52.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Legend Biotech Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $57.72 on 04/19/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $32.87 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.65B and boasts a workforce of 1390 employees.

Legend Biotech Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Legend Biotech Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.68, with a change in price of +11.65. Similarly, Legend Biotech Corporation recorded 667,521 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.89%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEGN stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

LEGN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Legend Biotech Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 85.79%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.47%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.15% and 89.05%, respectively.

LEGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 20.28%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 49.37%. The price of LEGN increased 29.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.90%.