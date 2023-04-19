Intuitive Machines Inc. Inc. (LUNRW) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 169.32%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 241.55%. The price of LUNRW fallen by 7.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 74.74%.

Currently, the stock price of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNRW) is $0.75. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.37 after opening at $0.34. The stock touched a low of $0.34 before closing at $0.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Intuitive Machines Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $1.08 on 04/19/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.08 on 06/07/22.

52-week price history of LUNRW Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Intuitive Machines Inc.’s current trading price is -30.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 889.99%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.08 and $1.08. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.83 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.46 million over the last three months.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Intuitive Machines Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Intuitive Machines Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3928, with a change in price of +0.46. Similarly, Intuitive Machines Inc. recorded 303,160 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +184.00%.

LUNRW Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Intuitive Machines Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 38.05%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 34.34%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 15.36% and 7.96%, respectively.