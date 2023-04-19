INTT’s Market Whiplash: 120.49% YTD Rise, 31.73% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 120.49%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 220.31%. Over the last 30 days, the price of INTT has fallen by 31.73%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.50%.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) currently has a stock price of $22.71. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $23.24 after opening at $21.47. The lowest recorded price for the day was $21.02 before it closed at $19.85.

inTEST Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $21.55 on 04/18/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $6.07 on 06/21/22.

52-week price history of INTT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. inTEST Corporation’s current trading price is 5.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 274.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.07 and $21.55. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.7 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.13 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

inTEST Corporation (INTT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 65.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 251.17M and boasts a workforce of 327 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.34, with a change in price of +12.91. Similarly, inTEST Corporation recorded 99,439 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +131.73%.

INTT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INTT stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

INTT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of inTEST Corporation over the past 50 days is 94.78%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.42%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 74.65% and 72.84%, respectively, over the past 20 days.